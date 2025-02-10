UiPath (PATH) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

UiPath (PATH) ended the recent trading session at $14.23, demonstrating a +1.93% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.98%.

The enterprise automation software developer's shares have seen an increase of 7.63% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 9.93% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 2.07%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of UiPath in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.19, showcasing a 13.64% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $424.75 million, indicating a 4.81% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, UiPath holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, UiPath is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.93. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.22.

It's also important to note that PATH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.5. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. PATH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.