UiPath (PATH) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

UiPath (PATH) ended the recent trading session at $12.76, demonstrating a +1.92% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.04%.

The enterprise automation software developer's stock has dropped by 4.06% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 4.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.62%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of UiPath in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on December 5, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.07, reflecting a 41.67% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $347.65 million, indicating a 6.67% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.41 per share and a revenue of $1.42 billion, demonstrating changes of -24.07% and +8.74%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for UiPath. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, UiPath holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that UiPath has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.79 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.21.

It's also important to note that PATH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.37. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Technology Services industry stood at 1.49 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

