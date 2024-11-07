UiPath (PATH) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

UiPath (PATH) closed the most recent trading day at $13.38, moving +1.75% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%.

The enterprise automation software developer's shares have seen an increase of 5.71% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 9.12% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 3.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of UiPath in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.07, reflecting a 41.67% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $347.65 million, reflecting a 6.67% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

PATH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $1.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -24.07% and +8.74%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for UiPath. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, UiPath possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, UiPath currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.26, which means UiPath is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that PATH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.44. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

