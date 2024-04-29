UiPath (PATH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

UiPath (PATH) closed the most recent trading day at $19.76, moving +1.54% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had lost 14.16% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 4.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of UiPath in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.11, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $332.84 million, up 14.93% from the year-ago period.

PATH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.56% and +15.86%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for UiPath. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, UiPath boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, UiPath is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.12, which means UiPath is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that PATH has a PEG ratio of 1.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Technology Services industry stood at 1.51 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

