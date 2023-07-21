UiPath (PATH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

UiPath (PATH) closed at $17.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had gained 8.08% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.43% in that time.

UiPath will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect UiPath to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 250%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $282.13 million, up 16.47% from the year-ago period.

PATH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +135.71% and +19.74%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.53% higher within the past month. UiPath currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, UiPath currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 52.93. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.76.

Also, we should mention that PATH has a PEG ratio of 1.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PATH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.