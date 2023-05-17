UiPath (PATH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

UiPath (PATH) closed at $15.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.48% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had lost 6.58% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 1.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UiPath as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 24, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, up 166.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $266.89 million, up 8.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion, which would represent changes of +71.43% and +18.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. UiPath is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note UiPath's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 62.46. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.17.

We can also see that PATH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.