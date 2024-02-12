UiPath (PATH) Moves 8.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

UiPath (PATH) shares ended the last trading session 8.2% higher at $26.35. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.9% gain over the past four weeks.

The price appreciation seems to be driven by investor’s positive expectation from the company’s performance going further post its collaboration with Deloitte to accelerate business transformation. The alliance expansion with Deloitte empowers UiPath with market collaboration, access to Deloitte's resources, enhanced delivery methodology, and accelerated value creation, solidifying UiPath's role in driving business transformation, especially in SAP implementations.

This enterprise automation software developer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $383.32 million, up 24.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For UiPath, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on PATH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

UiPath belongs to the Zacks Technology Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY), closed the last trading session 6.3% higher at $1.51. Over the past month, BKSY has returned 8.4%.

BlackSky Technology Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.09. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +30.8%. BlackSky Technology Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

