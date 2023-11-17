UiPath (PATH) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw UiPath (PATH) ending at $18.27, denoting a +1.5% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Shares of the enterprise automation software developer have appreciated by 12.22% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 2.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of UiPath in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 30, 2023. In that report, analysts expect UiPath to post earnings of $0.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $315.54 million, indicating a 20.1% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.40 per share and a revenue of $1.28 billion, representing changes of +185.71% and +20.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for UiPath. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, UiPath boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note UiPath's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 44.84. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.84.

It's also important to note that PATH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.96. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. PATH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

