UiPath (PATH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, UiPath (PATH) closed at $16.21, marking a +0.06% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had lost 4.99% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 2.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UiPath as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, UiPath is projected to report earnings of $0.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 200%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $266.89 million, up 8.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion, which would represent changes of +71.43% and +18.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.91% higher within the past month. UiPath currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, UiPath is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 66.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.74, which means UiPath is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, PATH's PEG ratio is currently 1.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PATH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

UiPath, Inc. (PATH)

