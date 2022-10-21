UiPath (PATH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, UiPath (PATH) closed at $11.75, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.37% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had lost 11.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 8.16%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.82%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UiPath as it approaches its next earnings release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $245.69 million, up 11.26% from the prior-year quarter.

PATH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.04 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -150% and +13.18%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. UiPath is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

