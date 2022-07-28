UiPath (PATH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

UiPath (PATH) closed at $18.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.59% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had lost 6.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 3.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.2%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UiPath as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.11, down 1200% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $230.04 million, up 17.66% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.01 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion, which would represent changes of -112.5% and +21.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. UiPath is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PATH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.