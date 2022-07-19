UiPath (PATH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

UiPath (PATH) closed at $18.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.56% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had gained 0.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 4.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.44%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UiPath as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.10, down 1100% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $230.04 million, up 17.66% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. UiPath is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.