UiPath (PATH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

UiPath (PATH) closed at $32.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.97% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had lost 5.89% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 5.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UiPath as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 30, 2022.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. UiPath is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, UiPath is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1375.29. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.08.

Investors should also note that PATH has a PEG ratio of 39.29 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.84 at yesterday's closing price.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

