UiPath (PATH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

UiPath (PATH) closed at $27.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.58% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had lost 23.32% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 11.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.24% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UiPath as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 30, 2022.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. UiPath is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, UiPath is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1165.29. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.12.

It is also worth noting that PATH currently has a PEG ratio of 33.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PATH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

