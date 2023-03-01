UiPath (PATH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, UiPath (PATH) closed at $14.58, marking a -1.75% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 15.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had lost 3.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 3.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.53% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UiPath as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 15, 2023. In that report, analysts expect UiPath to post earnings of $0.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $278.14 million, down 3.99% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. UiPath is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note UiPath's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 134.91. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.14.

We can also see that PATH currently has a PEG ratio of 4.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.28 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.