UiPath (PATH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, UiPath (PATH) closed at $12.42, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had gained 0.56% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 7.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.

UiPath will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 1, 2022. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $248.07 million, up 12.34% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.04 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of -150% and +13.42%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. UiPath is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, which puts it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

