UiPath (PATH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

UiPath (PATH) closed at $12.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.63% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had gained 1.98% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 4.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.98% in that time.

UiPath will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $245.69 million, up 11.26% from the prior-year quarter.

PATH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.04 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -150% and +13.18%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. UiPath is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



UiPath, Inc. (PATH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.