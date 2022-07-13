UiPath (PATH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

UiPath (PATH) closed the most recent trading day at $19, moving -1.81% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had gained 9.01% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 1.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.89% in that time.

UiPath will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, UiPath is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $230.04 million, up 17.66% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. UiPath currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PATH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.