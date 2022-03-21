UiPath (PATH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

UiPath (PATH) closed at $29.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had lost 21.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 1.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UiPath as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 30, 2022.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. UiPath is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that UiPath has a Forward P/E ratio of 1281 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.67, so we one might conclude that UiPath is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, PATH's PEG ratio is currently 36.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

