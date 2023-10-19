UiPath (PATH) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw UiPath (PATH) ending at $16.04, denoting a -1.29% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.85% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.96%.

The enterprise automation software developer's shares have seen a decrease of 3.27% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's loss of 3.96% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 3.02%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of UiPath in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.07, signifying a 40% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $315.54 million, up 20.1% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.40 per share and a revenue of $1.28 billion, signifying shifts of +185.71% and +20.49%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. UiPath is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, UiPath currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 40.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.61, so one might conclude that UiPath is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that PATH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Technology Services industry stood at 1.44 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 83, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PATH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

