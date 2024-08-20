UiPath (PATH) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with UiPath (PATH) standing at $12.09, reflecting a -0.58% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

The the stock of enterprise automation software developer has fallen by 0.65% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 0.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.93%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of UiPath in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on September 5, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.03, reflecting a 66.67% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $302.92 million, reflecting a 5.43% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion, indicating changes of -29.63% and +7.6%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for UiPath. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, UiPath holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, UiPath is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.99, so one might conclude that UiPath is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that PATH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.44. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.54.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.