UiPath (PATH) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

UiPath (PATH) ended the recent trading session at $11.17, demonstrating a +2.57% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.89%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.88%.

The stock of enterprise automation software developer has fallen by 11.61% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.1%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of UiPath in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on September 4, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.08, indicating a 100% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $347.82 million, up 9.98% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion, indicating changes of +5.66% and +8.49%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. UiPath is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, UiPath is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 19.58. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.87.

Meanwhile, PATH's PEG ratio is currently 1.06. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.24.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PATH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

