UiPath (PATH) and MSA Safety Inc (MSA) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he has two new names to put on your aggressive growth radar screen.

UiPath PATH Is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that's sports an F for value and an A for growth in the Zacks Style Scores. Brian explains that investors that are growth oriented are different than investors that are value oriented so when he sees a divergence in the Zacks Style Scores he knows he's on the right path.

Brian reviews the earnings history, earnings estimate revisions, growth profile and valuation before taking a look at the price and consensus chart. For UiPath PATH Brian highlights that over the last three quarters earnings have increased in an absolute sense while the percentage surprise has fallen a bit.

UiPath PATH does have something that Brian likes to see and that is accelerating revenue growth. The company is expected to see 15.8% topline growth this year and 17.3% growth next year.

Next up is MSA Safety MSA is also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and also sports the growth divergence that Brian loves to see in the Zacks Style Scores. The company has posted four straight beats of the Zacks census estimate but Brian notes that the last three beats were $0.32 or greater while the most recent beat was of only $0.17.

Brian also reviews the earnings estimate revisions for MSA Safety MSA as well as the valuation and a review of the chart.

Zacks Investment Research

