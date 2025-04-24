UiPath (PATH) and GameStop (GME) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

As the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research Brian Bolan usually looks for stocks that have a strong Zacks Style Score for Growth and a weak Zacks Style Score for Value. This week he is looking at two stocks that he reviewed in the not too distant past.

UiPath PATH is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has an A Growth and a F for Value in the Zacks Style Scores. This stock was reviewed back when the AI trade first emerged as a market wide phenomenon. If memory serves me correct the video started off with mentioning a simple Google search for AI stocks and this was the one that was at the top of the list. The DeepSeek moment has certainly cooled off the sector along with all the tariff talk and now might be a terrific time to take another look at this stock.

GameStop GME is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it has a B for Growth and an F for Value. This stock has been highlighted several times in the past between all of the roaring Kitty madness and of course short squeezes. The company just reported a solid quarter and announced its intention to add Bitcoin to its balance sheet but then traded lower after it held an offering to fund the Bitcoin purchases. The company has an excess of $4 billion in cash on the balance sheet and investors are expecting a new revenue stream to come from all of that cash.

Just as in all of his Aggressive Growth Zacks Rank Buy videos, Brian reviews the earnings history, earnings estimates, growth projections and valuation before taking a look at the chart.

