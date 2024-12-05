UiPath options imply 13.3% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in UiPath (PATH) is 2.0x normal with calls leading puts 5:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 13.3%, or $2.03, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 12.0%.
