UiPath Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for UiPath Inc. (PATH):

Earnings: -$60.4 million in Q2 vs. -$120.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.11 in Q2 vs. -$0.22 in the same period last year. Excluding items, UiPath Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $49.0 million or $0.09 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.03 per share Revenue: $287.3 million in Q2 vs. $242.2 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $313 - $318 mln Full year revenue guidance: $1.273 - $1.278 bln

