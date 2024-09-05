UiPath Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for UiPath Inc. (PATH):

Earnings: -$86.1 million in Q2 vs. -$60.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.15 in Q2 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, UiPath Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.8 million or $0.04 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.03 per share Revenue: $316.25 million in Q2 vs. $287.31 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $345-$350 mln Full year revenue guidance: $1.420 to $1.425 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.