UiPath Inc - (PATH) Price Target Increased by 18.55% to 23.70

The average one-year price target for UiPath Inc - (NYSE:PATH) has been revised to 23.70 / share. This is an increase of 18.55% from the prior estimate of 19.99 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.67% from the latest reported closing price of 25.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 677 funds or institutions reporting positions in UiPath Inc -. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 4.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PATH is 0.29%, a decrease of 29.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 390,440K shares. The put/call ratio of PATH is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 47,326K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,281K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 16.97% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 28,889K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,767K shares, representing an increase of 10.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 3.99% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 25,602K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,236K shares, representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 6.95% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 24,735K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,342K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 14.52% over the last quarter.

Alphabet holds 14,069K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UiPath Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

