UiPath Falls 14%

(RTTNews) - Shares of UiPath, Inc. (PATH) are declining more than 14 percent on Thursday morning trade, despite the company reported a narrower net loss for the first quarter. Equity research analysts Needham & Co. said it expects the weak second-quarter guidance to lead to a bear view in the interim.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects revenue in the range of $279-$284 million.

For the full year, the company projects revenue in a range of $1.27 - $1.27 billion. Analysts are looking for $1.25 billion.

Currently, shares are at $14.05, down 13.99 percent from the previous close of $16.34 on a volume of 15,229,542.

