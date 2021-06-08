Markets
PATH

UiPath Down 9% After Reporting Q1 Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of UiPath Inc. (PATH) slipped over 9% in the extended session Tuesday after the company reported its first quarterly results as a public company.

The company reported a first-quarter loss of $239.7 million or $1.11 per share, wider than last year's loss of $52.8 million, or $0.33 per share. Adjusted earning for the quarter was $0.02 per share, compared to a loss of $0.09 per share in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose to $186.2 million from $113.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The company's annualized renewal run rate, or ARR, rose 64% to $652.6 million from a year ago.

"We had an exceptionally strong start to fiscal year 2022 with first quarter ARR growing 64 percent year-over-year to $653 million, a testament to our leadership position in enterprise software automation," commented Daniel Dines, UiPath Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Looking forward to the second quarter, UiPath forecast revenue of $180 million to $185 million and ARR of $702 million to $704 million. For the year, UiPath forecast ARR between $850 million and $855 million.

UiPath raised nearly $1.3 billion in its initial public offering in April.

PATH closed Tuesday's trading at $76.00, up $2.12 or 2.87%, on the NASDAQ. The stock, however, slipped $6.85 or 9.01%, in the after-hours trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PATH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular