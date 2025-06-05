UiPath Continues to Dominate With Enduring RPA Strength

UiPath, Inc. PATH continues to be a dominant force in the rapidly growing Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market, which QKS Group projects will reach a valuation of $7.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.7% from 2024 to 2030.

UiPath’s platform streamlines rule-based, repetitive digital tasks, liberating human talent and driving major cost efficiencies for businesses. PATH focuses on end-to-end automation with strengths in process optimization, task mining and digital workflow orchestration, earning widespread adoption across industries like banking, insurance, healthcare, and the public sector. Strategic alliances with tech leaders such as Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN, and Salesforce CRM further amplify its competitive edge in an increasingly dynamic automation landscape.

Backed by a broad global customer base and strong net retention rates of approximately 110–115%, UiPath benefits from consistent account expansion. According to management, 90% of surveyed enterprises recognize the potential of agentic AI in transforming their workflows, signaling a vast and growing addressable market. Microsoft, Amazon, and Salesforce continue to play pivotal roles in expanding UiPath’s reach and capabilities. These partnerships not only bolster PATH’s credibility but also integrate its offerings into broader enterprise ecosystems powered by Microsoft Azure, Amazon’s AWS and Salesforce Cloud solutions.

PATH’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

The stock has surged 11% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 12% rally.

From a valuation standpoint, PATH trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, well below the industry’s 39.53. It carries a Value Score of F.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PATH’s earnings has been on the rise over the past 30 days.

PATH stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

