Bullish option flow detected in UiPath (PATH) with 15,182 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 79.60%. 12/6 weekly 16 calls and 11/22 weekly 14 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.09. Earnings are expected on December 5th.
- UiPath call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- UiPath to transform operations for Omega Healthcare
- UiPath price target lowered to $13 from $15 at Wells Fargo
