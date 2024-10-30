UiPath call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in UiPath (PATH) with 11,964 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 45.25%. 11/8 weekly 13.5 calls and 11/1 weekly 13.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 9,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.04. Earnings are expected on November 27th.

