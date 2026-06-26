UiPath Broadens Enterprise Automation Ambitions With Maestro Case

UiPath PATH is expanding its automation portfolio with Maestro Case, a new capability designed to help enterprises manage more complex workflows that don’t move in a straight line. The launch reflects a broader shift in enterprise software, where businesses increasingly need tools that can handle not just repetitive tasks, but also long-running, exception-heavy processes involving people, systems and AI.

The opportunity here is meaningful because many organizations still manage customer requests, investigations, approvals, and service issues through fragmented tools such as emails, spreadsheets and point solutions. That creates delays, weak visibility, and inconsistent outcomes. Maestro Case is intended to address that problem by allowing businesses to treat each case as an evolving workflow, carrying its data, participants and execution context from one stage to another while combining automation with human oversight when needed.

The launch also places UiPath more directly alongside peers such as ServiceNow NOW and Pegasystems PEGA, both of which have built strong positions in workflow and case-oriented enterprise software. ServiceNow has long focused on digital workflows across IT and business functions, while Pegasystems has built its reputation around process automation and case management for large enterprises. By pushing deeper into this category, UiPath is signaling that it wants to compete more aggressively with ServiceNow in workflow orchestration and with Pegasystems in complex case handling. At the same time, PATH’s AI-led positioning could help it differentiate its offering from ServiceNow and Pegasystems if customers increasingly prioritize agent-driven automation layered on top of traditional workflow tools.

Overall, Maestro Case looks like a strategic extension of UiPath’s platform rather than a routine product add-on, reinforcing its effort to become a broader enterprise orchestration player.

PATH’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

The stock has declined 39% year to date compared with the industry’s 18% loss.

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From a valuation standpoint, PATH trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, which is well below the industry average of 24.48. It carries a Value Score of C.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PATH’s fiscal 2027 earnings has been on the rise over the past 30 days.

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PATH currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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