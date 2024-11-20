UIL Ltd Achieves Strong October Amid Market Volatility

UIL Ltd (GB:UTL) has released an update.
UIL Limited outperformed the market with an 11.6% increase in net asset value in October, largely due to strategic acquisitions including a full takeover of Zeta Resources Limited. Despite a backdrop ofglobal marketvolatility driven by U.S. election uncertainty and fluctuating commodity prices, UIL’s strong performance and portfolio adjustments have positioned it well for future growth.
