UIL Ltd Achieves Strong October Amid Market Volatility

UIL Limited outperformed the market with an 11.6% increase in net asset value in October, largely due to strategic acquisitions including a full takeover of Zeta Resources Limited. Despite a backdrop ofglobal marketvolatility driven by U.S. election uncertainty and fluctuating commodity prices, UIL’s strong performance and portfolio adjustments have positioned it well for future growth.

