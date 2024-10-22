UIL Limited Strengthens Investment with Share Acquisition

UIL Ltd (GB:UTL) has released an update.

UIL Limited has bolstered its investment portfolio by acquiring 100,000 2028 ZDP shares from its subsidiary, UIL Finance Limited, at a price of 101.20p per share. This strategic move increases UIL Limited’s holding to 778,735 shares, while the total number of shares issued remains at 25 million. Investors may find this acquisition noteworthy as it reflects UIL’s strategy and confidence in its financial positioning.

