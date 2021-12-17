UI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $305.42, changing hands as high as $307.08 per share. Ubiquiti Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UI's low point in its 52 week range is $236.11 per share, with $401.805 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $306.76.

