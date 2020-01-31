UHS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $138.31, changing hands as low as $136.73 per share. Universal Health Services, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UHS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UHS's low point in its 52 week range is $117.77 per share, with $157.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $137.27. The UHS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.