UHG Stock Gains Despite Q3 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Gross Margins Down

United Homes Group, Inc. UHG reported a loss per share of 15 cents in the third quarter of 2024 against the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $2.35 per share.

UHG’s Revenues in Detail

United Homes registered revenues of $118.6 million in the third quarter, up 35.2% year over year.

Home closings during the third quarter of 2024 were 369, up 30.4% compared with 283 in the year-ago period. Net new home orders during the quarter were 341, up 25.4% compared with 272 in the year-ago period.

Average sale price (ASP) of 369 production-built homes (which excludes general contractor, custom, and build-to-rent homes) that closed during the third quarter of 2024 was approximately $320,000 compared with $316,000 in the year-ago period for 268 production-built homes (which excludes 15 general contractor and custom homes), representing a 1.3% increase.

Active community count as of Sept. 30, 2024, was 55, while there were 8,600 lots currently owned or controlled by the company or related parties.

Shares of this company gained nearly 1.7% in Friday’s after-hours trading.

United Homes’ Gross Margin

For the quarter under review, United Homes’ gross profit improved 28.6% from the year-ago period to $22.4 million. The gross margin contracted 98 basis points to 18.9%.

Adjusted gross margin in the third quarter of 2024 was 20.6% compared with 22.1% in the year-ago period.

Per management, the gross profit and adjusted gross profit percentages decreased primarily due to the company continuing to offer attractive sales incentives to homebuyers.

UHG’s Operating Expenses Analysis

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 37.1% year over year to $18.7 million.

United Homes’ Profitability

The operating loss totaled $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 against the operating profit of $152.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

In the third quarter, United Homes’ net loss was $7.3 million against the net profit of $150.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA during the reported quarter was $8.9 million, up 2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

UHG’s Liquidity & Debt Management

United Homes exited third-quarter 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $25.8 million compared with $24.9 million at the second-quarter end.

Our Take

United Homes exited the third quarter of 2024 with solid top-line results. The uptick in home closings and net new home orders during the quarter was also encouraging. An uptick in ASP of production-built homes during the reported quarter was impressive.

On theearnings call management confirmed that the company had launched a number of initiatives focused on driving growth, lowering direct costs and managing overhead. UHG is also updating its product to ensure it competes aggressively, offering home designs in demand. This looks promising for the company.

However, dismal bottom-line results in the reported quarter were disappointing. The contraction of both the gross margin and adjusted gross margin during the reported quarter did not bode well.

