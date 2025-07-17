$UHG stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UHG stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,378,235 of trading volume.

$UHG Insider Trading Activity

$UHG insiders have traded $UHG stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UHG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL P. NIERI (Executive Chairman) purchased 250,000 shares for an estimated $487,500

PENNINGTON W. NIERI (Co-Exec. VP - Construction) has made 3 purchases buying 114,500 shares for an estimated $226,718 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PATRICK MICHAEL NIERI has made 3 purchases buying 114,481 shares for an estimated $226,680 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MAIGAN NIERI LINCKS has made 3 purchases buying 114,481 shares for an estimated $226,680 and 0 sales.

$UHG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $UHG stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

