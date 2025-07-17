Stocks
UHG

$UHG stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 17, 2025 — 03:16 pm EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$UHG stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,378,235 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $UHG (you can track the company live on Quiver's $UHG stock page):

$UHG Insider Trading Activity

$UHG insiders have traded $UHG stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UHG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL P. NIERI (Executive Chairman) purchased 250,000 shares for an estimated $487,500
  • PENNINGTON W. NIERI (Co-Exec. VP - Construction) has made 3 purchases buying 114,500 shares for an estimated $226,718 and 0 sales.
  • PATRICK MICHAEL NIERI has made 3 purchases buying 114,481 shares for an estimated $226,680 and 0 sales.
  • MAIGAN NIERI LINCKS has made 3 purchases buying 114,481 shares for an estimated $226,680 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UHG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $UHG stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $UHG on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

UHG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.