$UHG stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UHG stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,378,235 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $UHG (you can track the company live on Quiver's $UHG stock page):
$UHG Insider Trading Activity
$UHG insiders have traded $UHG stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UHG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL P. NIERI (Executive Chairman) purchased 250,000 shares for an estimated $487,500
- PENNINGTON W. NIERI (Co-Exec. VP - Construction) has made 3 purchases buying 114,500 shares for an estimated $226,718 and 0 sales.
- PATRICK MICHAEL NIERI has made 3 purchases buying 114,481 shares for an estimated $226,680 and 0 sales.
- MAIGAN NIERI LINCKS has made 3 purchases buying 114,481 shares for an estimated $226,680 and 0 sales.
$UHG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $UHG stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP added 1,043,922 shares (+69.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,922,981
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 314,031 shares (+182.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $879,286
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 121,836 shares (+121.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $341,140
- POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. removed 100,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $280,000
- GHISALLO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 91,081 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $255,026
- SEVEN GRAND MANAGERS, LLC removed 42,584 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,235
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 40,565 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,582
