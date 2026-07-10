Uh-Oh! The Fed Just Singled Out a New Inflationary Pressure, and It's Awful News for Wall Street.

Key Points

With Fed Chair Kevin Warsh shelving forward-looking guidance, the Fed meeting minutes have taken on added importance.

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members highlighted a trio of inflationary pressures, including tariffs, the Iran war, and several mentions of artificial intelligence (AI).

Although AI has powered the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite to all-time highs, it may also force the Fed to act, which could be disastrous for a historically expensive stock market.

10 stocks we like better than S&P 500 Index ›

Since early June, the time-tested Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and innovation-inspired Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have all rallied to new highs. But these indexes don't tell the complete story on Wall Street.

While excitement over the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) and initial public offering euphoria are very real, so is the growing concern over rising inflation and interest rate uncertainty.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

The Fed meeting minutes have grown in importance

With Fed Chair Kevin Warsh removing forward-looking guidance from Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statements, Wall Street and investors have lost some of the transparency that's been commonplace for decades.

This is where the Fed meeting minutes can shine. FOMC meeting notes, released three weeks after a meeting, may shed greater detail on what policymakers are thinking and help investors forecast future monetary policy decisions.

While FOMC members were on the same page about leaving interest rates unchanged at the June meeting, most members view inflationary pressures as tilted to the upside. In other words, the puzzle pieces for a rate hike are present if inflation remains well above the Fed's 2% long-term target for an extended period.

But the biggest story about the latest FOMC meeting isn't whether policymakers will raise interest rates -- it's what's behind the inflationary surge. The Fed meeting minutes just singled out a new inflationary pressure, and it's awful news for Wall Street.

Wall Street's biggest catalyst may bring about its demise

As expected, the Fed meeting minutes highlighted the two concurrent price shocks that have been pushing inflation higher: President Donald Trump's tariffs and the Trump-led Iran war.

The pass-through effects of tariffs are widely expected to wane after this year, with added duties to unfinished imported goods (e.g., raw metals such as steel) not standing out in future years as they did in 2025 and 2026.

The meeting minutes also point to energy-driven inflationary pressures from the Iran war. Rapid increases in fuel costs sent trailing 12-month inflation from 2.4% in February to a three-year high of 4.2% in May. Although energy supply shocks are historically short-lived, conflict between the U.S. and Iran has been ongoing for more than four months.

Fed minutes showed all officials backed holding rates steady, but a few saw a case for a hike. Most warned inflation from AI demand, Middle East tensions or tariffs could require more tightening, as staff raised 2026-27 inflation forecasts and cut GDP projections. -- Wall St Engine (@wallstengine) July 8, 2026

But what should be raising eyebrows on Wall Street is policymakers pointing to AI as a source of inflationary pressure:

Core goods price inflation had risen relative to a year earlier, which the staff judged as largely reflecting the effects of tariffs and AI-related pricing pressures.

While the FOMC recognizes that the AI infrastructure build-out is powering capital investments and driving the stock market to new highs, the minutes note that many of the participants believe that "ongoing strong demand for AI infrastructure would likely sustain upward pressure on prices for technology products and electricity."

Furthermore, while some policymakers view AI as disinflationary, these effects may take time to materialize. In other words, AI should be viewed as a source of inflation going forward.

This is potentially problematic for a historically expensive stock market that has relied heavily on the AI data center build-out to reach new heights. If strong demand for AI products forces the Fed to act and raise interest rates, the higher costs of financing the AI infrastructure build-out could contract premium valuation multiples and cause investors to reassess corporate growth rates.

In short, Wall Street's biggest catalyst may soon be its demise.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $407,651!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,252,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 922% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 10, 2026.

Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.