Ugwumba Chidozie Cuts Stake in Biomx (PHGE)

Fintel reports that Ugwumba Chidozie has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.92MM shares of Biomx Inc (PHGE). This represents 3.07% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 14, 2022 they reported 3.00MM shares and 9.99% of the company, a decrease in shares of 69.21% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.92% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,512.95% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Biomx is $5.36. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1,512.95% from its latest reported closing price of $0.33.

The projected annual revenue for Biomx is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biomx. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHGE is 0.01%, a decrease of 61.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 6,424K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,813K shares representing 9.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson holds 2,133K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 684K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RVPIX - Royce Smaller-Companies Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 179K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares, representing a decrease of 83.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHGE by 74.63% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 88K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing an increase of 10.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHGE by 50.70% over the last quarter.

BiomX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BiomX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as target bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, primary sclerosing cholangitis, cystic fibrosis, atopic dermatitis and colorectal cancer. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets.

