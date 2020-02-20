UGP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (Symbol: UGP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.16, changing hands as low as $5.01 per share. Ultrapar Participacoes SA shares are currently trading down about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UGP's low point in its 52 week range is $3.61 per share, with $7.415 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.04.

