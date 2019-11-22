UGP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (Symbol: UGP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.33, changing hands as high as $5.38 per share. Ultrapar Participacoes SA shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UGP's low point in its 52 week range is $3.61 per share, with $7.8975 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.36.

