UGI's (UGI) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat Y/Y

UGI Corporation UGI posted first-quarter fiscal 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 93 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 by 24.4%. The bottom line narrowed 21.19% from the year-ago earnings of $1.18 per share.



UGI generated a GAAP earnings loss of 46 cents per share for the reported fiscal quarter, down from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.44.



Quarterly earnings were impacted by warmer weather in the United States in December and significant increases and volatility in commodity prices on LPG and energy marketing margins in Europe, partially offset by incremental contributions from strategic investments in natural gas businesses.

Total Revenues

Revenues of $2,673 million for the fiscal first quarter of 2022 improved 38.4% from the year-ago period’s number of $1,932 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,228 million by nearly 20%.

UGI Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

UGI Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | UGI Corporation Quote

Segmental Results

AmeriGas Propane: Revenues of $778 million for the quarter under review were up 16.81% from the year-ago quarter’s $666 million.



UGI International: Revenues totaled $1,049 million, up 49.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $700 million.



Midstream & Marketing: Revenues of $535 million for the reported quarter increased 56.9 % from the year-ago quarter’s $341 million.



UGI Utilities: Revenues of $419 million were up 39.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $300 million.

Corporate & Other: This segment incurred a loss of $108 million, wider than the loss of $75 million reported in the comparable quarter of last year.

Highlights of the Release

During the reported quarter, UGI got key regulatory approval for the joint venture with SHV Energy for the production of Renewable Dimethyl Ether and announced a partnership with Vertimass to produce and distribute renewable fuels within the United States and Europe.



Despite warm weather in UGI’s service territories, natural gas businesses delivered strong results due to incremental earnings from Mountaineer and the higher margin from renewable energy marketing activities.



Total interest expenses of $81 million were up 3.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $78 million.

Guidance

UGI does not provide fiscal EPS guidance until the completion of the second quarter of the fiscal but it has reiterated the EPS growth rate in the range of 6-10% over the long-term.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS is pegged at $3.25 for the fiscal year 2022.

Zacks Rank

UGI currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



