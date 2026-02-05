UGI's Q1 Earnings and Sales Lower Than Estimates, New Storage Online

UGI Corporation UGI reported a fiscal first-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.26 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50 by 16%. The bottom line also decreased 8.03% from $1.37 per share in the year-ago quarter.



GAAP earnings per share in the fiscal first quarter of 2026 were $1.34 compared with $1.74 in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues of UGI

Revenues of $2.08 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13 billion by 2.07%. The top line increased 2.61% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.03 billion.

Highlights of UGI’s Q1 Release

UGI’s earnings before interest expense and income tax for the fiscal first quarter of 2026 were $462 million, a 11% decline from $519 million in the year-ago quarter.



UGI’s interest expenses were $111 million, a 8.82% increase from $102 million in the year-ago quarter.



UGI filed new gas base rate cases for UGI Utilities and Mountaineer Gas subsequent to the quarter, requesting overall distribution rate increases of $99 million and $27 million, respectively.



In January 2026, the company entered into definitive agreements for the divestiture of the LPG businesses in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania for an enterprise value of nearly $56.59 ( €48 ) million. Since fiscal 2025, UGI International entered into divestiture agreements of its LPG operations in seven countries, generating $215 million in cash proceeds.



UGI invested $225 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2026, with 73% invested in the regulated utilities businesses.



In the fiscal first quarter of 2026, New Carlisle LNG storage and vaporization facility started its operation.

UGI’s Segmental Results

AmeriGas Propane: Earnings before interest expense and income taxes (EBIT) of $72 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2026 were down 2.70% from the year-ago level.



UGI International: Earnings before interest expense and income tax of $124 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2026 were up 12.7% from the year-ago level.



Midstream & Marketing: EBIT of $88 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2026 declined 7.37% from the year-ago level.



UGI Utilities: EBIT of $157 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2026 rose 10.2% from the year-ago level.

UGI’s Zacks Rank

UGI currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

