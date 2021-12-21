UGI's (NYSE:UGI) investors will be pleased with their decent 34% return over the last year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) share price is 30% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 15% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 14% in the last three years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year UGI grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 176%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 30% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on UGI, despite the growth. Interesting. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 6.35.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:UGI Earnings Per Share Growth December 21st 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on UGI's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of UGI, it has a TSR of 34% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that UGI has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 34% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 2%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand UGI better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with UGI (including 1 which is concerning) .

UGI is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

