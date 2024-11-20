UGI's Earnings: A Preview

UGI (NYSE:UGI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-11-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect UGI to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.29.

The announcement from UGI is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.12, leading to a 3.86% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Performance of UGI Shares

Shares of UGI were trading at $24.37 as of November 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on UGI

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding UGI.

The consensus rating for UGI is Neutral, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $27.0, there's a potential 10.79% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of New Jersey Resources, National Fuel Gas and Southwest Gas Hldgs, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for New Jersey Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $49.0, suggesting a potential 101.07% upside. National Fuel Gas is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $63.0, indicating a potential 158.51% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Southwest Gas Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $78.0, implying a potential 220.07% upside. Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for New Jersey Resources, National Fuel Gas and Southwest Gas Hldgs, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity UGI Neutral -16.82% $741M -1.03% New Jersey Resources Neutral 4.38% $55.19M -0.54% National Fuel Gas Neutral -10.87% $170.46M -5.62% Southwest Gas Hldgs Neutral -7.72% $191.13M 0.01%

Key Takeaway:

UGI ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with a negative growth rate. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit, with the lowest figure. In terms of return on equity, UGI also ranks at the bottom, with a negative percentage. Overall, UGI's performance is weaker compared to its peers in these key financial metrics.

About UGI

UGI Corp is an American holding company that, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transport and marketing of energy and related services. Its segments include AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business. The UGI International segment consists of LPG distribution businesses. The Midstream & Marketing segment consists of energy-related businesses. The UGI Utilities segment consists of the regulated natural gas and electric distribution. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the UGI International segment.

Breaking Down UGI's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining UGI's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -16.82% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: UGI's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.48%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): UGI's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): UGI's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.31%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, UGI faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for UGI visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.