UGI's AmeriGas Propane to Divest Hawaii Assets by Fiscal Q4 2025

UGI Corporation UGI announced that its subsidiary, AmeriGas Propane, L.P. (AmeriGas), has entered into a definitive agreement to divest some of its assets in Hawaii to Isle Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of AMF Hawaii Investment Holdings, LLC, managed by Argo Infrastructure Partners.



The transaction is expected to be closed in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

What Are UGI’s Gains From This Sale?

About 750,000 gallons of propane storage facilities and a number of delivery fleet that serve customers all over Hawaii are being sold as part of the deal. AmeriGas will use the proceeds to pay off its debt. This initiative is in sync with the company’s capital allocation priorities.



UGI's determination to optimize value through improved financial and operational performance and strategic portfolio management is reflected in this disposal. The company’s decision to exit the Hawaii operations enables it to focus its core resources and supply infrastructure on areas where it can achieve better operational outcomes and increase customer value.

Rationale Behind Utility Asset Sales

In order to raise money for investments in more lucrative or strategic sectors, utilities may decide to sell non-core or underperforming assets. Their credit profile can be enhanced and interest costs can be decreased by using the proceeds from asset sales to pay down debt.



Companies often divest businesses outside their core competencies. If market conditions become unfavorable, utilities might exit certain markets or generation types to reduce exposure to volatility. Companies become more efficient and streamlined, allowing management to concentrate on areas with optimum long-term value.



Sempra Energy SRE is divesting certain assets as part of a capital recycling program aimed at funding its US$56 billion capital spending plan. This includes the sale of its natural gas distribution utility in Mexico, Ecogas, and a minority stake in Sempra Infrastructure, which owns LNG and related infrastructure assets. The divestments are part of a strategy to streamline operations and focus on its core U.S. utility businesses.



SRE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.94%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share (EPS) implies year-over-year growth of 0.7%.



In April 2025, CenterPoint Energy CNP completed the sale of its natural gas distribution businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi to Bernhard Capital Partners for $1.2 billion. CenterPoint Energy's decision to sell these assets was a strategic move to focus on other areas of its business and reallocate capital investments. The proceeds from the sale are intended to be used for capital investments in locations where the company has a larger presence and fewer regulatory constraints.



CNP’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.76%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS implies a year-over-year increase of 8%.

UGI’s Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, shares of the company have risen 9.6% compared with the industry’s 8.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UGI’s Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A better-ranked stock from the same industry is Southwest Gas SWX, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



SWX’s long-term earnings growth rate is 9.87%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS implies year-over-year growth of 17.7%.





