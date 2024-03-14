UGIC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGIC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.78, changing hands as low as $58.40 per share. UGI Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UGIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UGIC's low point in its 52 week range is $50.20 per share, with $82.825 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.40.

